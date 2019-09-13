As United Rentals (URI) Stock Value Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Upped Stake; Toron Capital Markets Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $375,552

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 148.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 8,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 13,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 5,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128. About 1.48M shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,476 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 5,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,687 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx invested in 45,779 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,126 shares. Lynch & Associates In has 39,805 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Bridges Inv Management holds 1.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 308,035 shares. Augustine Asset owns 2,788 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc reported 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability holds 46,569 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Neville Rodie Shaw has 1.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 105,566 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Com holds 20,010 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. South State Corporation holds 1.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,484 shares. Light Street Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 466,060 shares. Parsec has 1.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 154,414 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 833,991 shares.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 150,717 shares to 61,050 shares, valued at $22.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 350,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,394 shares to 606 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 24,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

