As United Rentals (URI) Stock Price Declined, Restructuring Capital Associates LP Lowered by $1.24 Million Its Position; Jcsd Capital Holding in Synovus Financial (SNV) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 452,168 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 535,993 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,800 shares to 266,144 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 25,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,201 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bryant Bank expands Mobile footprint with former Synovus bankers – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 323,229 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Co LP owns 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 7,600 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Lp reported 3.88% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Impala Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 50,751 shares. Qs Limited Company has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,218 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 0.03% or 1,801 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.01% or 13,344 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 78,209 shares or 6.64% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj holds 0.34% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,850 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 401,794 shares. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.79% or 97,113 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability holds 470,588 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc has 54,097 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Riverhead Management Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 19,306 shares.