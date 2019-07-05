As United Rentals (URI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Cna Financial Decreased Stake by $615,600; Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stock Rose While Chicago Equity Partners Has Upped Position by $1.60 Million

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 448,758 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 152.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 26,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,430 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 17,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $66.12. About 219,249 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Names Robert C. Tiede Pres and CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Co owns 20,174 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of accumulated 49,354 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 139,243 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,000 shares. Qci Asset Management New York owns 279 shares. Brinker Cap has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,318 shares. Ironwood invested in 94 shares. 54,875 are owned by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A invested in 125 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 72 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 3,559 shares. Gideon Cap Inc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cumberland Advisors has 13,455 shares. Texas-based Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cetera Limited Company has 3,965 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 19,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 EPS, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.96M for 7.32 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 12,030 shares. 162,664 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Com The. Ftb reported 9,391 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ent Finance Corp has 0.19% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Cetera Advisor Limited accumulated 3,763 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Com owns 27,623 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 278,241 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Communication has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Citigroup owns 74,042 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited holds 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 25,797 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co owns 23,310 shares. 368,966 are owned by Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Co. Richard Bernstein Advsr owns 112,908 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 40,600 shares to 16,055 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 28,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,490 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).