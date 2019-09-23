As United Rentals (URI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Upped Position; Mendon Capital Advisors Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Boosted by $3.43 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 144.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 118,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80 million, up from 81,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 34.91M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 1869.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 467,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 492,357 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.30 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 946,783 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (NYSE:USB) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (Put) (NYSE:BBT).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 134,429 shares to 181,114 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 132,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815,221 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

