As United Rentals (URI) Stock Price Declined, Callahan Advisors Has Boosted Position; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Decreased Its Csx (CSX) Holding as Shares Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 9,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 15,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.10 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 3.34 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,547 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.65% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.31M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.18% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Suvretta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.26 million shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Lifeplan invested in 825 shares. Michigan-based Regal Invest Advsrs Limited has invested 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Davenport Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 59,151 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 140,128 shares. Essex Serv reported 5,961 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 3,444 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants. Thomasville Comml Bank owns 3,692 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 107,577 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copper Rock Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,113 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications accumulated 615,222 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 279 shares. 15 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 6,893 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 49,354 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pnc Gp invested in 0.07% or 636,410 shares. 32,999 are owned by Graybill Bartz & Associate Limited. Allstate reported 12,431 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Catalyst Cap Ltd Llc has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.46% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 183,135 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo reported 0.08% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 73,803 are held by Ci Invests. Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 13,860 shares stake.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,594 shares to 7,308 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,019 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).