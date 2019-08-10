As United Rentals (URI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Decreased by $1.24 Million Its Holding; Kessler Investment Group Continues to Hold Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 1.23 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,403 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 5,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 20/03/2018 – BOEING TO ESTABLISH NEW TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTER IN KOREA; 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancorporation N A accumulated 19,109 shares or 1.04% of the stock. New York-based Mathes has invested 1.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 85,543 shares. Cullinan Inc accumulated 1,355 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whittier Co holds 135,087 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset reported 3,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt owns 12,799 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foster & Motley Inc has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,674 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 13,099 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc accumulated 0.58% or 353,591 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 46,115 shares. 10 has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bb&T Corporation invested in 41,047 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 305 shares.

