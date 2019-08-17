As United Rentals (URI) Stock Declined, Selz Capital Cut Position; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Has Raised Holding

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54 million, down from 187,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.42M shares traded or 4.99% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 6,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 54,753 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, up from 48,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,344 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – LMT: A US military HH-60 helicopter has “gone down” in western Iraq near the border with Syria, according two US defense officials; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gilman Hill Asset Lc owns 9,215 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Partnership holds 0.76% or 204,315 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has 375,118 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,151 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 1.32M shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 12,275 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 27,408 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 19,439 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 281,445 shares. Sun Life holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 136 shares. 4,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.89% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.42% or 98,365 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 7,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $26.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 4.70 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on March 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Announces Missile Defense Agency Awarded it $240M Contract to Support BMDS – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan picked to launch Dream Chaser space plane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 24,433 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pacific Glob Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,510 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Limited owns 867 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 36,204 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gould Asset Ltd Llc Ca holds 0.09% or 810 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 7,028 shares. Hartline Investment holds 0.46% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 5,909 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,407 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Goelzer Inv Inc has 30,228 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mai Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. 750 shares valued at $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.