As United Rentals (URI) Stock Declined, Montgomery Investment Management Raised Holding by $597,960; Schneider Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Olin (OLN) by $1.92 Million as Market Value Declined

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 91,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 259,552 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 168,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 883,247 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $127.64. About 511,671 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 14,400 shares to 518,994 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 283,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,310 shares, and cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. Sutton Scott McDougald bought $165,678 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490. Smith Vince J bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 230 shares valued at $4,077 was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $4,479 was bought by Shipp Earl L.

