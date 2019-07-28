As United Rentals (URI) Stock Declined, Holder Fiera Capital Has Cut Its Position; As Techtarget (TTGT) Share Price Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 11,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 361,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.34 million, down from 373,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 1.30 million shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Techtarget Inc (TTGT) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 110,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.18 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Techtarget Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $652.92M market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 160,428 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 8.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $122.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 04/05/2018 – River Road Asset Management LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – DJ TechTarget Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTGT); 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAI.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 10,000 shares to 294,000 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 18,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,250 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,753 shares to 40,747 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 55,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.