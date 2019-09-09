As United Rentals (URI) Shares Declined, Wilen Investment Management Lifted Holding by $880,080; Beach Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) by $1.76 Million

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 861,403 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.41 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 129,850 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M; 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Canadian Renewable Portfolio to CPPIB; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF CANADIAN RENEWABLE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 25,000 shares to 35,973 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 15,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,325 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited holds 11,158 shares. 775 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company. United Automobile Association holds 6,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 80,579 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 1.32M shares. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 607,300 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Stifel has 60,877 shares. Cushing Asset LP accumulated 1.67M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 200 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,804 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 30,131 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc holds 0.46% or 8.00 million shares. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc Inc has 7,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,404 shares.

