As United Rentals (URI) Shares Declined, Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Lowered by $330,372 Its Holding; Disney (DIS) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Boosted Holding by $461,205 as Shares Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $144.24. About 2.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc analyzed 2,898 shares as the company's stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 23,709 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 26,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $125.83. About 400,348 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90M for 5.48 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) by 40,882 shares to 42,057 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.