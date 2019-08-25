As United Rentals (URI) Share Value Declined, Montgomery Investment Management Lifted Position by $2.03 Million; Marathon Asset Management Llp Raised Stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) as Stock Rose

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 1.47M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 20,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.32 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 531,225 shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 23,938 shares to 465,234 shares, valued at $77.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 30,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,067 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.19% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Axa has 0.06% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 130,125 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs Inc invested 1.77% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Co holds 250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 22 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc stated it has 636,410 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap & Equity owns 28,364 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nine Masts Cap Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,790 shares. Secor Cap Limited Partnership reported 17,065 shares stake. Bronson Point Management Limited Liability Corp owns 50,000 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).