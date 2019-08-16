As United Rentals (URI) Share Value Declined, Montgomery Investment Management Has Lifted Holding; Avery Dennison (AVY) Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Cut Its Holding by $2.75 Million

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.3. About 831,809 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 45.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 24,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 29,473 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 53,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $114.25. About 204,763 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23 million for 17.52 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 175,197 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $96.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 19,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).