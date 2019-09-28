As United Rentals (URI) Share Value Declined, Montag A & Associates Has Raised Position; Cdw (CDW) Holder Voloridge Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding by $2.66 Million as Share Price Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 43.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 24,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 79,652 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.84 million, up from 55,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $121.79. About 1.22 million shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc. (URI) by 203.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 24,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 35,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 11,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.37M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 10,420 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 257,390 shares. Crestwood Ltd Liability Co holds 60,365 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 14,954 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 134,212 shares. Burney holds 8,282 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 1,632 shares. M&T Bank Corp accumulated 12,851 shares. Bridges Inv Management invested in 0.01% or 2,428 shares. Chesley Taft Llc invested 0.13% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hightower Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 63,865 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi invested 1.59% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 5.74 million shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 114,982 shares to 57,287 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,364 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc invested in 0.03% or 2.51 million shares. Natixis reported 103,742 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Rice Hall James & Associates holds 0.07% or 19,919 shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated reported 0.21% stake. Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 22,101 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 163,984 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 213,911 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 984,574 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Bamco Inc Ny holds 455,202 shares. 1.37M were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 2,300 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.06% or 13,344 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial reported 0% stake. 2,000 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.