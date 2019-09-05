As United Rentals (URI) Share Value Declined, Holder Elm Ridge Management Trimmed Stake; Brahman Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $75.04 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95M, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 1.12M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 12,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 78,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, down from 90,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.79. About 922,273 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 5.09 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.07M for 5.05 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

