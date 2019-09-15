As United Rentals (URI) Share Price Declined, Holder Selz Capital Has Decreased Holding by $9.86 Million; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Bollard Group Has Lowered Position by $3.99 Million

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 36,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 304,707 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.76M, down from 341,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) IS REVIEWING GALCANEZUMAB FOR PREVENTION OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Rev $23.7B-$24.2B; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Intends to Initiate Regulatory Submissions in Mid-2018; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto(R); 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Phase 3 Study of Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 48.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 74,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 78,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.45 million, down from 153,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84 million shares traded or 32.76% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated reported 3.36% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 603 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ellington Mngmt Gru Lc owns 16,600 shares. Advisory Rech reported 3,599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 279 were reported by Qci Asset Management Inc New York. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.39% or 233,254 shares in its portfolio. 968,309 are held by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 18,118 shares. Cushing Asset LP invested in 13,184 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.34% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 30,359 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company Limited holds 13,532 shares. Maryland-based Campbell & Investment Adviser Lc has invested 0.09% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ironwood Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Yhb Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.63% or 30,043 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Gold Miners by 40,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 100,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 5.61 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman reported 0.22% stake. Bbt Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 4,630 shares. Becker Inc reported 3,866 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 587 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 9,544 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 850 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Davis R M reported 6,008 shares. First Savings Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 2,470 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ckw Grp holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Rhode Island-based Compton Cap Management Incorporated Ri has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Guardian Capital Advsr Lp holds 4,450 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Llc accumulated 3,513 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Kepos Limited Partnership holds 22,454 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 21,181 shares to 94,077 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. 205,000 shares valued at $26.94M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.