As United Rentals (URI) Share Price Declined, Holder Montgomery Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake; Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) Holder Zazove Associates Trimmed Position as Stock Were Volatile

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 159,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 438,901 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.77. About 617,967 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $69,500 were bought by Richey Albert L on Friday, August 23. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,500 were reported by Terril Brothers. Fiduciary Trust Co has 16,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability. 382,641 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com. Natl Asset Mgmt owns 0.14% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 81,852 shares. Bard Assoc owns 24,450 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Limited reported 78,268 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.12M shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Foundation accumulated 800,414 shares. Advsrs Asset stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 369,235 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0.09% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hightower holds 33,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next reported 1,965 shares. 25,238 are owned by Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (Prn) by 3.72 million shares to 18.00 million shares, valued at $18.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Team (Prn) by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Majestic Silver (Prn).