As United Rentals (URI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Has Trimmed Holding; Gmt Capital Lifted Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Stake

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 12,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 78,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, down from 90,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.28. About 1.57 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 300,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The hedge fund held 907,376 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04M, up from 606,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 220,406 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93M for 5.11 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 571 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 2,783 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 20,975 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.05% or 3,559 shares. Putnam Fl Inv invested in 2,513 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.53% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Nordea Management Ab has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 211,681 shares. Todd Asset Lc accumulated 300,382 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corp reported 10,898 shares. Texas Yale Capital owns 16,256 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap accumulated 8,318 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp, Kansas-based fund reported 4,101 shares. Oakworth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 100 shares. Midas Mgmt has 11,600 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,878 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

