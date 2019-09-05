As United Rentals (URI) Market Value Declined, Selz Capital Has Lowered Holding by $3.88 Million; Albemarle (ALB) Holding Held by Grandfield & Dodd Llc

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 5,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 114,583 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, up from 108,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 898,776 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54 million, down from 187,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.8. About 1.27M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 7,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 28,506 are owned by Group One Trading Ltd Partnership. Clal Insurance Enterp Holding Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 12,500 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.37% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 17,512 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.16% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Acg Wealth stated it has 53,034 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc has 21,243 shares. Energ Opportunities Management holds 1.19% or 6,233 shares. Profund Ltd Llc holds 3,725 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.19% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Asset One Communications stated it has 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 32,498 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $27.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.