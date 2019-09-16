As United Rentals (URI) Market Value Declined, Rbf Capital Upped Its Stake; Doheny Asset Management Raised Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Position by $1.12 Million as Shares Declined

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 86.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.28 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Treasury Voices Worries Over Qualcomm Takeover (Audio); 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 11/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm fine from EU antitrust regulators expected Wednesday: source (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 675,785 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd invested in 0.1% or 2,100 shares. 2,860 are held by Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc. Atlantic Union Comml Bank owns 85,214 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.04% or 56,833 shares. 11,526 were accumulated by Maple Mngmt. Cap Invest Ltd accumulated 133,862 shares. 2,843 were accumulated by Raab Moskowitz Asset Llc. Pitcairn Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,411 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company reported 8,184 shares stake. 3,602 are held by Colonial Trust Advsrs. The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oarsman Capital holds 0.74% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 21,549 shares. The Korea-based Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.09% or 331,453 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO) by 22,770 shares to 123,300 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Reit (NYSE:MPW) by 35,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,550 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huawei reveals new chip for flagship phone – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Qualcomm, Formula Systems (1985) and Vishay Intertechnology – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Qualcomm Stock Worth $60 or $80? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “You Should Buy Intel Stock Before It Mounts Its Comeback – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,005 shares, and cut its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 13,532 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.09% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Private Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Tci Wealth stated it has 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nomura Hldgs has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nordea Inv Ab owns 228,012 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 29,830 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Axa stated it has 103,147 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 8,382 shares. 4,616 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. Burney holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,282 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 14,846 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.