As United Rentals (URI) Market Value Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Cut Stake; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Price Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Increased Holding by $563,516

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 33,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 713,365 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 680,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 1.47M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video)

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 86.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 18,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 2,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 1.07M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93 million for 4.83 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Incorporated owns 15,412 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 12,566 shares. Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 19,306 shares. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership holds 401,075 shares. Moreover, Clark Capital Mgmt Group Inc Inc has 0.36% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 68,657 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hbk Invests LP holds 0.01% or 8,353 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 234,600 shares. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 14,132 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 252 shares. 2,166 were reported by Park Avenue Limited. Argent Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares to 89,300 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $245,837 activity. BARTLETT STEVE also bought $3,464 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.