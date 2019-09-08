As United Rentals (URI) Market Value Declined, Montgomery Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $2.03 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Position by $1.67 Million

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 861,403 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,113 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 263,361 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 2,176 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,931 shares. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown has invested 0.86% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Agf Invs Incorporated owns 243,122 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Moody Bancshares Division holds 35,044 shares. Da Davidson And owns 9,219 shares. 9,379 were accumulated by Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Fragasso Group Inc owns 1,258 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 285 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 811 shares.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.91 million shares to 517,598 shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 583,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,706 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 15,923 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 71,703 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 279 shares. Affinity Inv Lc owns 52,511 shares. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% or 21,782 shares in its portfolio. 2,052 are owned by Wetherby Asset Management. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability owns 120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Inc accumulated 13,860 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd stated it has 64,054 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 0.05% or 87,676 shares. 107,998 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 576,161 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Rampart Invest Co Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,033 shares.

