As United Rentals (URI) Market Value Declined, Keybank National Association Has Upped by $1.63 Million Its Holding; Edgewood Management Position in Equinix (EQIX) Has Upped by $300.31 Million

Keybank National Association increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 143.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 14,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 9,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $131.75. About 640,617 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 662,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63B, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $10 during the last trading session, reaching $514.94. About 301,898 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 325,023 shares to 343,347 shares, valued at $71.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 5.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,751 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 Campbell Michael Earl sold $366,798 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 962 shares. $1.47 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by STROHMEYER KARL. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833. TAYLOR KEITH D had sold 2,785 shares worth $1.06 million. 3,551 shares valued at $1.35 million were sold by Schwartz Eric on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Natl Bank holds 1,531 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Allen Ltd Co has 1.3% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 91,564 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 1,636 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.05% or 17,388 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.32% or 39,545 shares. Three Peaks Management Ltd Company stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 20,627 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.13% stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 33,146 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 30,926 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 26,445 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gradient Lc invested 0.53% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 137,789 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $134.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,475 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82,714 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 152,720 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 832,537 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 250 shares. Ellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 43,130 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 5,850 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.01% or 401,794 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 103,541 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Com has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cumberland Advsrs holds 0.53% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 13,455 shares. Cornercap Counsel has 0.7% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 44,547 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 3,000 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada accumulated 3 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pennsylvania Tru Communication owns 4,705 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.