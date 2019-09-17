As United Rentals (URI) Market Value Declined, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $11.87 Million; Tealwood Asset Management Position in Cooper Cos (COO) Decreased by $1.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 89,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 284,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.68 million, down from 374,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.22. About 564,310 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 12,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $305.48. About 93,791 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.12M for 23.50 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated holds 5,233 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 4,000 shares. 308 are owned by Fincl Architects Incorporated. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Burney Company has 8,282 shares. 26,531 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Alberta Invest Management Corp owns 0.08% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 70,400 shares. Invesco has 863,384 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 1.25M shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research holds 31,184 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has 8,289 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 15,711 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 16,000 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,290 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,600 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93M for 5.54 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

