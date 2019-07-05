As United Rentals (URI) Market Valuation Declined, Wilen Investment Management Boosted by $880,080 Its Position; Lkq (LKQ) Holding Has Increased by Park Presidio Capital Llc

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.44M, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 255,459 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 197,764 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15

