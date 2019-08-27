As United Rentals (URI) Market Valuation Declined, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Raised Holding; Kingdon Capital Management Position in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Has Raised by $16.83 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $103.82. About 855,242 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 157.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 365,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 598,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.93 million, up from 232,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 995,824 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ramaco Res Inc by 188,718 shares to 276,246 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 910,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 35,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.