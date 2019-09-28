As United Rentals (URI) Market Valuation Declined, Scout Investments Has Lowered Holding; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Price Declined, South Dakota Investment Council Increased Position

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc. (URI) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 125,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 488,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.73M, down from 613,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.37M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 3133.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 454,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 468,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.57M, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.40M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 124,620 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 8,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,723 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 12. On Thursday, June 13 the insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beech Hill Advisors holds 49,850 shares. Stellar Capital Management Lc holds 1.06% or 24,588 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Comm Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 179,056 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 55,925 shares. Ameritas Prns has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Goelzer Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 28,494 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 141,908 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley reported 1,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 10,528 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe reported 14,771 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 0.01% or 12,851 shares in its portfolio. 83,045 are held by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability. Mirae Asset Global Company Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Waterfront Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Interstate Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 193 shares. Hartford Mngmt Communication has 8,402 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 228,012 are held by Nordea Invest Ab. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Amer Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co has 27,244 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 20,932 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Company, Texas-based fund reported 2,313 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91 million for 5.44 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 64,555 shares to 79,217 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 38,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).