As United Rentals (URI) Market Valuation Declined, Ellington Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $931,380; Boston Research & Management Has Increased Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding by $310,640 as Market Valuation Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 8,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 43,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 545,827 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 28,231 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 26,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $192.49. About 587,984 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 206,544 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt LP invested in 1.61 million shares. 26,100 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. Zweig reported 105,073 shares. Of Vermont reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 307 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors Inc. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.01% or 53,874 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 87,676 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg has 0.11% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 3,888 shares. Columbus Hill Cap LP accumulated 374,000 shares or 3.88% of the stock. Arcadia Mi has invested 1.46% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Park Avenue Securities Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,166 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 4.68 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals cites ‘historically bad weather’ in trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rdl Financial Incorporated has 17,421 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Com invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc reported 50,060 shares. First Financial In has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Swedbank, a Sweden-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Aristotle Mgmt Limited Com holds 129,940 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Communication has invested 0.69% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Personal Cap Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Heritage Management reported 0.17% stake. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 0.79% or 65,232 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 131,558 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Penn Davis Mcfarland has 2.86% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Weybosset & Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 1,850 shares.