As United Rentals (URI) Market Valuation Declined, American National Bank Has Increased Position by $1.65 Million; Raytheon Co (RTN) Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $501,008

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 24,844 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 27,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $197.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system

American National Bank increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 12,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 31,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, up from 19,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128. About 1.48M shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 38,630 shares. 2,112 were reported by Windward Capital Ca. Bb&T owns 111,085 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 1,918 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0.29% or 23,716 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brick Kyle Assoc holds 21,846 shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. 1,247 were reported by Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 1.62 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc reported 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hills Savings Bank Tru Co reported 2,168 shares stake. 4,837 were reported by Clark Mngmt Grp Inc Inc. Prudential holds 0.07% or 264,530 shares in its portfolio. First National holds 0.08% or 4,853 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $797.11M for 17.26 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

