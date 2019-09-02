As United Rentals (Put) (URI) Market Valuation Declined, Scopus Asset Management LP Boosted by $14.82 Million Its Holding; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Share Value Rose While Pacifica Capital Investments Decreased by $5.67 Million Its Holding

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 2.69 million shares traded or 125.60% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (URI) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.28M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 1.22 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 75,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England & invested in 12,374 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 15,217 shares. Pnc Fincl Incorporated holds 636,410 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 454,245 shares. Zweig reported 105,073 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 381,768 shares stake. 66,466 were reported by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership reported 401,075 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 57,740 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 1,941 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru Lp holds 0% or 16,134 shares. Vanguard Gru has 8.38 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 365,830 shares. Midas Mgmt Corporation holds 11,600 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 27,898 shares to 390,926 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.04M for 43.30 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. 2.08M shares were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P., worth $49.19M on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 832,631 shares. 81,600 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Mercer Advisers Inc has invested 0.14% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 6,100 are owned by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company accumulated 217,250 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). First Foundation Advsr stated it has 12,511 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0% or 27,993 shares. Tcw Group holds 61,707 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company owns 273,782 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 656,691 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 14,166 shares. 107,053 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 51,000 shares.