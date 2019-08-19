As United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Raised Its Stake; As Icu Med (ICUI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Redmile Group Decreased Its Stake

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 79,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.12 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.81. About 1.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $168.69. About 111,047 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 110,765 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 120 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital has invested 0.35% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Putnam Investments Lc reported 497,125 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Ami Asset invested in 0.92% or 52,248 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 81,400 shares in its portfolio. 1,766 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott. Whittier Communication invested in 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement reported 11,923 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.01% stake.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 336,800 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $90.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 67,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,380 shares to 53,369 shares, valued at $14.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,661 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).