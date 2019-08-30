As United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Valuation Rose, Holder Hollencrest Securities Boosted Its Holding; Garrison Financial Has Raised Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position by $515,633

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 944,801 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.05. About 1.18M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Invsts has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,234 shares. 6,468 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Qci Asset Inc Ny owns 99,175 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Burney Com holds 0.01% or 2,035 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has 60,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The New York-based Advent Cap Mngmt De has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sunbelt Secs accumulated 0.7% or 12,530 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability reported 1.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Live Your Vision Limited stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The California-based Schnieders Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 3,200 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,869 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Graybill Bartz & Associate Ltd invested in 13,665 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 7,336 shares to 103,063 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,620 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim owns 0.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 60,249 shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton stated it has 27,633 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 0.52% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 516,873 shares. Glenview Bank Tru Dept reported 66,845 shares. Colony Gp Lc stated it has 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Boston Advsrs Lc has 74,287 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.78 million shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 57,406 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 0.32% or 4.01M shares. North Carolina-based Smith Salley & Associate has invested 1.94% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 524,738 are held by Kornitzer Cap Management Ks. Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,882 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) reported 20,553 shares. St Germain D J reported 0.13% stake. Salem Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.97% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 22,445 shares.