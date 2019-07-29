As United Parcel Services (UPS) Share Value Declined, Holder Boston Research & Management Raised Holding; Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Valuation Rose While Basswood Capital Management Has Cut by $6.58 Million Its Position

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.53 million shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 36.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 365,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 638,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 1.08 million shares traded or 157.39% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has declined 9.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HTH’s profit will be $46.06 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Hilltop Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests in New Dallas Headquarters and Executes Related Long-Term Lease – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “HilltopSecurities Welcomes Brad Winges as President and CEO – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HilltopSecurities Welcomes Tom Kozlik as Director, Head of Municipal Strategy and Credit – Business Wire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTH shares while 43 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 50.98 million shares or 0.71% more from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,793 are owned by Metropolitan Life. Hsbc Hldg Pcl holds 0% or 21,993 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd Company holds 30,293 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability owns 145,245 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 108,411 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp has 10,990 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hodges Capital Mgmt reported 1.09% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 23,738 shares. New York-based International Gru Inc has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Vanguard Gp Inc has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Illinois-based First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 452,999 shares. 68,204 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 68,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,181 shares in its portfolio.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,859 shares to 366,000 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Patch.com which released: “Non-Profit For People With Disabilities Buys Manassas UPS Store – Manassas, VA Patch” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant For Third-Party Logistics, North America – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsrs owns 311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whitnell And reported 0.01% stake. Barrett Asset Lc stated it has 102,544 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia invested in 1.67% or 1.75M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aull And Monroe Investment holds 1.07% or 17,826 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jensen Invest Mgmt has 1.64M shares. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 0.37% or 7,501 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 761,382 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Provise Mngmt Group Lc invested in 20,256 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund stated it has 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 112,340 shares. American Century Cos Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Live Your Vision Ltd Company invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).