As United Parcel Services (UPS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Boston Research & Management Upped Position; Junto Capital Management LP Cut Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $47.02 Million; Share Price Declined

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,220 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 35,116 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 31,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp analyzed 311,388 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, down from 352,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73 million shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru owns 40,483 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Conning reported 1.48% stake. Comerica National Bank accumulated 173,654 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh invested in 0.06% or 56,381 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 0.11% or 12,633 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.32% or 56,876 shares. Harvey Management owns 2,500 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 368,049 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 3,798 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 382,714 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,059 shares. Coatue Management Lc holds 0.01% or 8,753 shares in its portfolio. Palouse Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.46% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0.09% or 12,444 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.35% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 500,726 shares to 868,110 shares, valued at $75.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 316,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).