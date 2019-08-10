As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Usca Ria Has Upped Stake by $641,136; Hourglass Capital Cut Its Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $417,952

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 5,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 79,117 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 73,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 173,345 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 184,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 5.88 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Liquidity Quarter End $31.3B; 31/05/2018 – GM CRUISE NOW FUNDED `WELL INTO COMMERCIALIZATION,’ AMMANN SAYS; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea agrees with union on salary freeze and cut to benefits; 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 23/04/2018 – GM TO INJECT 500B WON OF EMERGENCY FUNDS INTO KOREA UNIT: DAILY; 05/04/2018 – GM BREWERIES 4Q REV. 4.2B RUPEES VS 3.86B; 17/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 27/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Titans Extend GM Jon Robinson’s Contract; 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20% – sources – The Edge Markets

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,945 shares to 148,874 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 4,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,659 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 52,598 shares to 141,200 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.