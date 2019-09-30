As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Boosted Position; Bbt Capital Management Position in National Cinemedia (NCMI) Increased by $304,116 as Valuation Rose

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 179,564 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 35,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 797,354 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.34 million, up from 761,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $119.72. About 1.32 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.65 million activity.

