As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Blackrock Has Trimmed Holding by $118.26 Million; Celanese (CE) Valuation Rose While Cleararc Capital Has Lifted Holding

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 42.92 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80B, down from 43.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 189.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 4,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 6,642 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, up from 2,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 555,500 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 4,744 shares to 145,774 shares, valued at $28.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 5,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 3,700 shares. Laffer Invests owns 5,885 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.98% or 18,794 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% or 320,000 shares. Haverford Fincl Service, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,880 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 135,045 shares. Pinnacle Limited reported 17,169 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 129,614 shares. Moreover, Strategic Ltd Llc has 0.53% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Zeke Advsrs Lc accumulated 8,664 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 24,895 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 14.64 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

