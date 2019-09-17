As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Lodestar Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding by $1.30 Million; Riverpark Capital Management Has Increased Position in Eog Res (EOG) by $2.17 Million

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 96,128 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93M, up from 83,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.57. About 2.20 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 23,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 82,072 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65M, up from 58,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.87% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 11.61M shares traded or 205.49% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 107,656 shares. Twin owns 62,465 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Loomis Sayles & Co LP holds 0.07% or 424,827 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 75,361 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc invested 0.25% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hudock Grp Incorporated Lc owns 242 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 536,217 shares. Bartlett Ltd Co reported 6,005 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 6,258 shares. 4,181 were accumulated by Counselors. Associated Banc has 149,798 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital LP invested 0.58% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amarillo Retail Bank has 8,064 shares. Rmb Capital Llc owns 228,714 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $467.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 8,163 shares to 40,320 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 64,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,091 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Grp accumulated 8,521 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 46,720 shares. 20,163 were reported by Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership. 16,950 were reported by Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm. Whittier Tru Co invested in 0.12% or 40,483 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.19% or 35,000 shares. 27,692 were accumulated by Veritable Lp. Laffer Invests reported 6,157 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Prentiss Smith And Com reported 63,592 shares. Citigroup reported 0.04% stake. Auxier Asset invested in 26,131 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Texas Financial Bank Tx has 0.59% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bessemer Inc reported 12,325 shares. 29 were accumulated by Permanens Limited Partnership.