As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Iconiq Capital Lowered Stake; Poplar Forest Capital Has Upped Its Position in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by $10.97 Million as Stock Declined

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 8,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 288.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 238,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 321,072 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, up from 82,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 2.40M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 25 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt has 6,080 shares. First United Savings Bank Tru holds 0.9% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,081 shares. Madison Hldg stated it has 192,793 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schnieders Mgmt Lc has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,440 shares. Aqr Capital Management reported 6,336 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 52,592 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 121,669 shares. Franklin Street Nc owns 2,000 shares. Georgia-based Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.29% or 16,357 shares. 41,574 are owned by Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc. Invesco holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4.37 million shares. United Asset Strategies Inc reported 13,730 shares stake. 625,471 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.99 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Globeflex Cap LP owns 24,836 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 492,900 shares. 58,736 are held by Gotham Asset Management Lc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 43,109 shares. Southpoint Advsr Lp accumulated 1.75 million shares or 3.45% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 114,693 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 390,794 shares. 117 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mngmt. Nuwave Investment Management Lc reported 0.06% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 26,900 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 214,671 shares stake. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 354,757 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 532,348 shares stake.