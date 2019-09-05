As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Holder Norris Perne & French Llp Has Upped Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Palouse Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $140.09. About 8.67 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 78,345 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 74,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $122.3. About 701,156 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Halsey Assoc Ct reported 2.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Coatue Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Chem Fincl Bank has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Adage Capital Partners Lc holds 578,400 shares. The Illinois-based Brookstone Capital has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Conning holds 1.4% or 400,595 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0.14% or 214,295 shares. Everence Capital Management has invested 0.39% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.04% or 178,801 shares. 66,196 were accumulated by Ancora Ltd. Toth Advisory holds 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 520 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Lc has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Salzhauer Michael reported 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,300 shares to 7,664 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc Com (NYSE:HUBS) by 7,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,417 shares to 112,218 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 8,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).