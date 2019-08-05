As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Decreased Its Holding by $4.63 Million; Cortland Associates Has Decreased Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position as Market Value Rose

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 12,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 556,852 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.40M, down from 569,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 2.64 million shares traded or 23.50% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company analyzed 41,712 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 549,565 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.27M, down from 591,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.67 million shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “Amazon Logistics needs $122 billion to beat FedEx or UPS: Goldman Sachs – Business Insider” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Survey Finds Asia-Pacific B2B Buyers Prize “Offline” Relationships As Much As E-Commerce – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23,416 shares to 78,947 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 155,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 913,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital LP holds 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 3,763 shares. Counselors Inc reported 57,127 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 10,718 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Company holds 2.24% or 165,578 shares. Investment House Llc holds 0.24% or 19,500 shares. Dillon & Assocs Incorporated holds 1.73% or 47,555 shares. 5,098 were reported by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company. Psagot House owns 1,080 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Pa owns 9,187 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 104,380 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited owns 40,878 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Monroe Retail Bank And Tru Mi invested in 0.14% or 3,770 shares. Saturna Corp has 4,831 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Addison Capital holds 1.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 14,326 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of stock was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 256,175 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 210 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.45% or 4.58M shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 815,549 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Churchill Mngmt invested in 39,390 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Girard Prtnrs Ltd invested in 19,392 shares or 0.28% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 829,862 shares. Capstone Advisors has 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 3,336 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,209 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Com accumulated 365,918 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd accumulated 19,535 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,947 shares. Park National Oh invested in 153,055 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).