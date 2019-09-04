As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Holder Alexandria Capital Cut Its Stake; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Trimmed Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Share Price Rose

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 47,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 577,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.44M, down from 625,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 9.85M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 4,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 34,899 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 39,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,281 shares to 182,381 shares, valued at $45.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52 billion for 11.21 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,650 shares to 123,160 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 18,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.31 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

