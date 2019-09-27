As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $735,260 as Stock Price Rose

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 73,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 143,819 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 217,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 553,771 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, down from 100,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.82. About 1.48 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,637 shares to 442,522 shares, valued at $18.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.49 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 16,143 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley Assocs invested 0.25% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). King Luther Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 23,197 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Llc invested in 138,497 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 484,207 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And invested 2.59% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il reported 17,822 shares stake. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsrs Inc holds 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 376,806 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.09% or 12,444 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.01% or 344 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs holds 0.66% or 14,788 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Bankshares invested in 3,343 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 75 were reported by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.78 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.