As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Ally Financial Has Boosted Its Position; Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Raised Its Position by $2.89 Million as Share Value Rose

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 96,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 201,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 826,184 shares traded or 10.41% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.)

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.07M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prentiss Smith Company Incorporated invested in 63,592 shares or 4.28% of the stock. 25,350 were reported by South State. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 47,660 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc reported 136,746 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 84,310 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Lp owns 18,559 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Town Country Fincl Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 21,235 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2,655 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Barr E S And reported 7,492 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr Inc owns 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,998 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation owns 4,831 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 41,154 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 14,380 shares to 66,785 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stewardship Finl Co (NASDAQ:SSFN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 56,855 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 68,196 shares. Brown Advisory holds 15,775 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 18,868 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has 9,074 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 16,433 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon accumulated 1.26M shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.08% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd has 0.14% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Of Vermont invested 0.07% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). 46 were reported by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Estabrook Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,500 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 330,296 shares.