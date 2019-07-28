As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Declined, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $401,931; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Value Rose While Steadfast Capital Management LP Lowered Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.71 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.15 million, down from 13.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 20.25 million shares traded or 198.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,248 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60 million, down from 205,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51M shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 154,099 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $292.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 540,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Argent Tru Communications accumulated 50,282 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc holds 20.40 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 1,359 shares. Bartlett & Lc accumulated 0% or 666 shares. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0.17% or 3.88M shares in its portfolio. Hamlin Ltd Liability Co has 1.97% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.54 million shares. Capital World has 0.07% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Illinois-based Driehaus Management Ltd has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru reported 87,078 shares. 141,127 were reported by C V Starr & Inc. 100,325 were reported by Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability. Advisors Capital Lc invested 0.85% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability reported 41,394 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Prices Jump as U.S. Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise as Fed Talks Points to Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71 million for 27.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Investment Counsel holds 13,007 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 549,565 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr owns 363 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.19M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Bartlett & Company Limited Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Horan Cap Limited owns 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,036 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mackenzie Fincl reported 1.90 million shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 8,664 shares. 1,318 were reported by Highstreet Asset Inc. Field & Main Bancshares reported 100 shares stake. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,320 shares. Ancora Lc, a Us-based fund reported 66,196 shares. Sei Investments reported 131,138 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baillie Gifford & has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 261,591 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares to 331,503 shares, valued at $24.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 2,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares valued at $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.