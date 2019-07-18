As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Declined, Azimuth Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Crossvault Capital Management Maintains Position in Netflix (NFLX)

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 118% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 14,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,383 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 12,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.54. About 1.01 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.08% or $40.16 during the last trading session, reaching $322.28. About 23.21M shares traded or 296.77% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 13,273 shares to 82,772 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq Fu (HEDJ) by 29,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,597 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Invest Counsel holds 13,021 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). American Intll Group Inc holds 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 270,767 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability owns 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 144,359 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 23,803 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial accumulated 363 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Everett Harris And Ca reported 924,458 shares stake. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas invested in 1.98% or 144,962 shares. Hartford Mgmt Com stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nomura Incorporated reported 22,813 shares. Bb&T Lc reported 674,702 shares stake. Toth Advisory has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 8.89M are owned by Northern Trust. Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clarkston Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.83% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 9,112 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Parcel Service: This 4% Yielder Looks Really Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UBS Expects Solid UPS Earnings, Says FedEx Express Biz Still Faces Overseas Challenges – Yahoo Finance” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Survey Finds Asia-Pacific B2B Buyers Prize “Offline” Relationships As Much As E-Commerce – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29 million.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Set to Establish Dedicated Production Hub Near London – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iQiyi Stock Highlights the China-U.S. Divide – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, BA, NFLX – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Whatâ€™s Behind Fridayâ€™s Roku Stock Jump? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 80,769 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc reported 2,900 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Wms Prtn Ltd stated it has 997 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership reported 2,750 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 78,987 shares. 12,121 are owned by Diversified Com. Essex Mngmt Ltd owns 25,468 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 15,432 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Co reported 6,800 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd accumulated 23,546 shares. Financial Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,090 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 190 shares. 770 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Finance Pro has 132 shares.