As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Increased Holding; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Holding in Hershey Co (HSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 50,875 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, up from 46,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 72.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 27,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 65,474 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 38,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $155.48. About 1.21M shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – Hershey Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.33-Adj EPS $5.43; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reaffirms 2018 Earnings View; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 09/03/2018 – HERSHEY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prtnrs Llc holds 0.1% or 16,400 shares. Telos Management has 0.82% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,797 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 614 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Fund invested in 13,838 shares. 6,859 were reported by Coatue Management Ltd Com. The New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.45% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Addenda Incorporated, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 30,114 shares. Tcw Grp owns 736,398 shares. Clarkston Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 223,193 shares. Scotia Inc holds 0.34% or 235,687 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Investors Management holds 99,168 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 68,114 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication invested in 21,337 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Caprock Group owns 13,377 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,010 shares to 6,226 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 15,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,810 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS® Healthcare Webinar Explores Innovations Impacting Hospital And Lab Logistics – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of UPS Jumped in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Michaels, UPS to partner on package drop-off points – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18,226 shares to 790,223 shares, valued at $49.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 17,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,890 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $267.35 million activity. $1.53M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO.