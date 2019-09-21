As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding by $383,084

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 194,921 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.13M, down from 202,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27 million shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78 million, down from 115,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scholtz And Com Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,857 shares. Yacktman Asset Lp accumulated 4.39 million shares. Kidder Stephen W invested 1.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts-based Grimes Communication Inc has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stifel Fin invested in 0.66% or 1.83M shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability holds 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4.13 million shares. Independent Investors owns 50,582 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Buckhead Capital Management Limited Liability holds 2.54% or 60,552 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt LP invested in 325,000 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Golub Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 307,156 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc stated it has 2.98M shares. Howe Rusling reported 0.04% stake. Fairview Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,717 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 713 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18,541 shares to 272,192 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Growth Properties Llc Cl A by 120,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Target and Disney Partnership is Magic – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 9,357 shares to 340,860 shares, valued at $24.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,000 are held by Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Company. Moreover, Clarkston Ptnrs Ltd Co has 0.8% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Df Dent And Com accumulated 2,716 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom stated it has 2,120 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs holds 0.1% or 3,700 shares. Alexandria Capital Lc has 2,265 shares. Thornburg Inv Management has 0.35% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 41,503 were accumulated by Barrett Asset Limited Liability Com. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Lc invested in 17,394 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gideon Advsr Incorporated reported 0.4% stake. 82,278 are held by Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,802 shares. 28,823 were accumulated by Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership. Patten Grp reported 3,612 shares.