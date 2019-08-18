As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Alexandria Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $528,693; National Investment Services Maintains Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP)

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 4,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 34,899 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 39,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) by 57.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 10,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 28,568 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 18,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.26 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.99 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares to 1,502 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 18,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

