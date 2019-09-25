As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose, Quinn Opportunity Partners Increased Holding; Motco Has Raised Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $329,544

Motco increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 1,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 29,069 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, up from 27,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $196.61. About 1.02 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 1450% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 1.99M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q&A: Jefferies’ Randy Giveans On The Revival Of Shipping Stocks – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS lower after FedEx guidance slash – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,000 shares to 53,500 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,560 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.26% or 991,478 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 102,124 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Lc has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 580,242 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Management has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc reported 378,075 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.1% or 3.37 million shares in its portfolio. Haverford Fin Service Inc reported 0.18% stake. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,396 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capital Management Va reported 39,686 shares stake. Nexus Mgmt holds 0.09% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter has 2.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 112,462 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 256,188 shares. Alberta Investment Corporation invested in 72,000 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,979 shares to 66,628 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs International Intrinsic Value Fd I by 20,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Inc (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scratching Its Acquisition Itch Is Costing Amgen $2 Billion – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Management Presents at The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.16% or 28,708 shares. Mrj Capital holds 19,365 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.46% or 6,068 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd reported 16,000 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc accumulated 17,767 shares. Amg Funds holds 1.47% or 7,467 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.72% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 31,002 shares. Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Zacks has 0.94% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Orrstown Fin holds 57 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Inc invested in 0.22% or 217,829 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Captrust holds 0.16% or 23,773 shares. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 81,538 shares or 0.35% of the stock.